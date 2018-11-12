WATCH: Veteran Students Find Support at the Resource Station
November 12, 2018
NKU is ranked one of the top school’s for Veterans because of it’s Veterans Resource Station. Student’s discuss how the resource station has benefited them in their transition from active duty into student life. In honor of Veterans Day there will be a flag raising ceremony held at noon on Monday November 12th, behind Nunn Hall.