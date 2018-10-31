WATCH: What does NKU Have Planned for Halloween?

With Halloween just around the corner waiting to scare the socks off of people, we thought it would be a good idea to get some info on what the students of Northern Kentucky University are going to be doing this spooky holiday. Most of the students we talked to we’re looking forward to spending the day with family and friends. Some said they would hand out candy while others would be amongst the trick-or-treaters. They shared some more memorable events and for the most part, the students all agreed that haunted houses are to die for this time of year and that attending them definitely add to the holiday. Whether you’re trick-or-treating or not it’s always great to enjoy Halloween with a good scare.