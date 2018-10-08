WATCH: NPHC- More Than Just Stepping
Kaley Albaugh, Harley Emmert, Grayson Yaden, and Ian Kallmeyer
October 8, 2018
Filed under Arts & Life, Featured Story, Video
The National Pan-Hellenic Council, better known as NPHC, is the black Greek lettered organizations on campus. Most famous for their unique stepping and strolling routines, they are much more than than that. Mother and son duo, Malik and Terkerah Washington, talked with us about what makes NPHC a great edition to a student’s involvement on campus.