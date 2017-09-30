Across the universe: guide to Haile Planterium

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Covering a range of topics from the solar eclipses to the supermoon, NKU’s Planetarium hosts educational shows every week.

Haile Digital Planetarium, an educational facility, is dedicated to inspiring NKU students, faculty and the surrounding community about the universe around them.

This month, on Sept. 25, they showed “Back to the Moon” as a part of their series Mondays at Noon, which began in Sept. and lasts until April. Didn’t make it? Catch the next one; they’re hosted monthly.

On Free Fridays, which are open to the public and family-friendly, the planetarium will take guests through a tour of the constellations under a full dome showing.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and shows begin at 7:30 p.m. every Friday of the month. Shows suited for young children are screened several times throughout the year.To find dates or more information visit the Haile Digital Planetarium site.

Here’s a peek at a few shows they have lined up next month:

October 6: “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure”

October 20: “Seven Wonders”