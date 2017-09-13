The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Hispanic Heritage Months kicks off Thursday

Amanda Emerson

Amanda Emerson

Abby Crabill, Contributor
September 13, 2017
Filed under Arts & Life, Featured Story

Northern Kentucky University’s Latino Programs and Services will kick-off their annual celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday, Sept. 14.

This year there are many Latino-inspired events for all students and guests to take part in.

The main focus of this year’s events will be related to immigration and the future for those who are DACA recipients. There will be multiple discussions and events related to these topics.

“The culture and background are very important, but with the current political climate, we wanted to talk about some of the social injustices that Latino Americans face,” said Francesca Phillis, a student worker for Latino Programs and Services.

Some of the major events include: the Day of the Dead Pre-Celebration, Latino Music Fest, panel discussions titled “What’s Going on in the Schools? -Perspectives from Latino Students and Educators” and the National Hispanic Heritage Month Keynote speaker.

This year’s speaker is the Executive Director of the National Immigration Law Center, Marielena Hincapie.

Marielena Hincapie will speak on Oct. 4 and the panel discussion will take place on Oct. 12.

