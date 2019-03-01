SGA Election ‘19: Third presidential candidate announces run

A third candidate has added her name to the list of hopefuls for Student Government Association president.

SGA Student Rights Committee Chair Janiah Miller announced her bid Thursday night for student body president on Instagram with running mate Lexi Anderson, president of NKU’s Panhellenic Council.

‘A Voice for All’

Miller and Anderson are running to “empower, engage and to commit to the student body” according to their announcement post.

Their campaign platform includes creating a “commuter director” position to cater to commuter student needs, programming new series on student well-being, offer grants for parents attending college and investing in advising resources. The full Miller-Anderson platform can be found on their campaign website.

Miller, a junior sociology and integrative studies major, is also president of NKU’s Black Student Union and an ambassador for the Office of LGBTQ Programs and Services. She has also worked as a constituent intern for Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, an executive member of NKU’s chapter of the NAACP and as a R.O.C.K.S. mentor.

As a senator and Student Rights chair, Miller passed resolutions on campus bookstore expansion, National Pan-Hellenic Council, and African American Student Initiatives (formerly African American Programs & Services). She also helped coordinate a student “Circle Talk” on inclusivity, as well as a town hall forum on immigration and DACA in 2017.

Anderson, a sophomore communications studies major, has served as a Norse Violence Prevention Center coordinator, orientation leader, a member of Delta Gamma sorority, an NKU admissions assistant and Feminist Alliance at Northern (FAN) member.

Miller and Anderson are the third set of candidates to declare a run for president so far — Academic Affairs Chair Jarrett Lopez announced Wednesday with Justice Shelby Sanford, followed by Senator Trayonna Barnes with Senator Ethan Craig.

About SGA’s top jobs



The student body president is responsible for reviewing and approving SGA legislation, serves on the NKU Board of Regents, can enter into agreements with other campus orgs and presides over SGA meetings.

The student body vice president serves as SGA’s representative for Faculty Senate and Staff Congress, upholds executive duties in the president’s absence and coordinates the SGA retreat and banquet.



SGA Chief Justice Travis Roy is serving as the 2019 spring elections commissioner. The rest of the executive board positions and senate will also be on the spring ballot.



The deadline for all candidates to file is March 20. SGA spring elections will be held online on March 27 and 28.



The date for The Northerner’s presidential and vice presidential debate will be announced soon.



