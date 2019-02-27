SGA Election ‘19: First president, VP candidates announce on Twitter

After applications opened earlier this week, two sets of candidates announced their bids for Student Government Association president and vice president Wednesday.

Meet the first students to throw their hats into the ring for SGA’s top jobs:

Lopez & Sanford: ‘Elevate Your Voice’

Junior political science major and SGA Academic Affairs Chair Jarrett Lopez announced he would run for SGA president with junior Shelby Sanford on Wednesday.

Notable points of the Lopez-Sanford platform are extending Student Union dining hours, expanding campus health and legal services, ending the A-, mental health days for students, bringing state lawmakers to NKU and creating a legislative liaison position. Their complete platform of ideas can be found at www.lopezsanfordfornku.com.

As an SGA senator, Lopez pushed a resolution for an Academic Excellence Committee for students, faculty and staff to create courses and programs. His honorary resolution celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Office of LGBTQ Programs and Services also passed.

Currently, Lopez is lead ambassador for LGBTQ Programs and Services, communications vice president and sound mind coordinator for Sigma Phi Epsilon and an ambassador for the Institute of Student Research and Creative Activity.

Lopez selected public relations major Sanford for his running mate. Sanford, who served as an SGA justice and senator, notably helped write a menstrual product resolution which passed in fall 2018.

Sanford is currently a resident assistant, Kappa Delta Sorority member and holds a position at Biggby Coffee. Sanford has plans to attend NKU Chase College of Law after completing her undergraduate degree.

Barnes & Craig: ‘Choose Change’

Junior clinical social work major and SGA Senator Trayonna Barnes declared she would run for SGA president with junior public relations major Ethan Craig Wednesday.

The pair are advocating for “Active Accountability, Initiating Inclusivity and Electrifying Empowerment for all NKU students,” according to their campaign’s social media accounts.

Barnes, who served as vice chair of SGA’s Academic Affairs committee, wrote a resolution for annual Title IX reporting. Barnes also served on three university committees.

Craig, also an SGA senator, currently serves as president of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, is a 2019 orientation leader and has been involved with Northern Kentucky Leadership Institute.

About SGA’s top jobs

The student body president is responsible for reviewing and approving SGA legislation, serves on the NKU Board of Regents, can enter into agreements with other campus orgs and presides over SGA meetings.

The student body vice president serves as SGA’s representative for Faculty Senate and Staff Congress, upholds executive duties in the president’s absence and coordinates the SGA retreat and banquet.

RELATED: How does SGA work?

SGA Chief Justice Travis Roy is serving as the 2019 spring elections commissioner. The rest of the executive board positions and senate will also be on the spring ballot.

The deadline for all candidates to file is March 20. SGA spring elections will be held online on March 27 and 28.

The date for The Northerner’s presidential and vice presidential debate will be announced soon.

Don’t miss an update: see more Student Government Association news at www.thenortherner.com/SGA.