GALLERY: FUEL NKU moves to new home in Albright Center

FUEL NKU, the university’s on-campus food pantry, has moved into a larger space in Albright Health Center 104.

Through a new partnership with Kroger, FUEL NKU hopes to eliminate food waste by 2025 and eradicate student hunger at NKU.

FUEL NKU Director Dr. Jessica Averitt Taylore, Kroger CFO J. Michael Schlotman, NKU President Ashish Vaidya, Provost Sue Ott Rowlands and other officials dedicated the new 2,300-square foot facility at a Monday morning ceremony.

The pantry, which offers fresh produce, non-perishable items and toiletries to students, is staffed by practicum class and student volunteers.

For the past six years, Averitt Taylor ran FUEL NKU out of a small mailroom in the University Center. Since then, visits to the pantry have been up 83 percent. The new facility in Albright Health Center is over seven times the size of the mailroom pantry.

FUEL NKU is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.