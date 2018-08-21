Northerner nominated for national Pinnacle Awards

The Northerner is honored to be nominated for the national College Media Association Pinnacle Awards in three competitive categories:

Best General News Story – “Student: ‘I didn’t want there to be a girl after me’” by Mackenzie Manley and Sam Rosenstiel

Best Sports News Photo – “Norse fall in Horizon League semi-finals” by Colin Johnson

Best Editorial Illustration – “Self-care: Feb. 14 print issue” by Mo Herbe

The Northerner shares this honor with some of the most prestigious and advanced journalism programs in the country. Prize winners will be announced Oct. 26 at the CMA annual conference in Louisville.