Northerner nominated for national Pinnacle Awards
August 21, 2018
The Northerner is honored to be nominated for the national College Media Association Pinnacle Awards in three competitive categories:
Best General News Story – “Student: ‘I didn’t want there to be a girl after me’” by Mackenzie Manley and Sam Rosenstiel
Best Sports News Photo – “Norse fall in Horizon League semi-finals” by Colin Johnson
Best Editorial Illustration – “Self-care: Feb. 14 print issue” by Mo Herbe
The Northerner shares this honor with some of the most prestigious and advanced journalism programs in the country. Prize winners will be announced Oct. 26 at the CMA annual conference in Louisville.