WATCH: Student reaction | President Mearns’ departure

President Mearns announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving NKU after the semester for Ball State University. Hear what a few students from around campus have to say and remember about President Mearns.

Related: BREAKING: NKU President Mearns Leaving for Ball State

Related: Campus Reacts to Mearns’ Departure

Related: Chair of Board of Regents Reflects on NKU’s Future

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Mearns speaks about future at Ball State, legacy at NKU