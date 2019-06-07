John Harge added to NKU MBB roster

NKU Men’s basketball team continues to grow with another commit announced early Friday.

John Harge of Hillcrest Preparatory academy tweeted his verbal commitment to NKU on Wednesday, June 5.

Harge is a 6’8” Aurora, Colorado native who spent his last season in Phoenix at Hillcrest Prep. While there, Harge averaged 19.9 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per game, 4.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. Harge is a big man with a 48 percentage from the floor and shooting 41 percent from the three-point line.

Norse Nation, help us welcome @jharge23 to the team! The 6-8 versatile forward has tremendous feel and comes from a basketball family! We're excited to have you on the team, John!https://t.co/7CMuXTK0yP#NorseUp pic.twitter.com/DSOmaA0TLY — NKU Basketball (@NKUNorseMBB) June 7, 2019

“John brings much needed size to our program, but what is most exciting is his upside,” Horn said. “We think he is a steal because of his outstanding feel and versatility. He comes from a basketball family and understands what it takes to compete at this level.”

Harge is the second player to be ushered in by Coach Horn.

RELATED: (FIRST RECRUIT NKU MBB introduce transfer shooting guard Adham Eleeda)

Harge could be a great addition to the team; although his position is that of a forward, he moves on the court as if he’s a shooting guard.

Harge not only plays his position but knows the game of basketball—having this duality in a forward could be exactly what the Norse need to continue the winning momentum.