NKU MBB introduce transfer shooting guard Adham Eleeda

Head Coach Darrin Horn announced Adham Eleeda, a shooting guard from Sheridan College (Wyoming), signed to play for the Norse on Tuesday in a press release.

Eleeda hails from Toronto and was the top scorer for the Sheridan College Generals. The 6’5” sophomore averaged 13.3 points per game with a percentage of 41.9 from the field and 40.8 percent from behind the arc. With 29 starts out of 33 games played, Eleeda managed to shoot 78 percent from the freethrow line.

“Adham adds a proven shot maker and, in addition, he brings good size and length,” Horn said. “His 129 total 3-point makes and high shooting percentage is impressive. He has a tremendous work ethic and was a part of a winning team at Sheridan. His versatility and experience should allow him to impact immediately.”

Eleeda posted 22 double-digit scoring efforts, six of those efforts with at least 20 points. In his career-high game, Eleeda scored 30 points over Western Wyoming CC where he buried 10 three-point field goals.

That outing was one of 11 games where the sharpshooter made at least five three-point shots and one of four contests that he made at least eight from behind the arc. His 129 made threes ranked third nationally in NJCAA Division I. With his shooting Eleeda led the Generals to a Region IX runner-up and the No. 13 seed in the NJCAA National Championship.

Eleeda spent his freshman year at Trinity Valley CC (Athens, Texas). Eleeda competed in eight games where the team had a 28-5 season.