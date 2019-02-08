The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Preview: Norse look to get even with Oakland Grizzlies

Norse ride home court 15-0 win streak, hope to keep drive going in Homecoming showdown

Sierra Newton, Sports Editor

February 8, 2019

NKU+students+cheer+after+a+Norse+point+during+the+game+against+Detroit+Mercy.+The+Norse+defeated+Detroit+97-65.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Preview: Norse look to get even with Oakland Grizzlies

NKU students cheer after a Norse point during the game against Detroit Mercy. The Norse defeated Detroit 97-65.

NKU students cheer after a Norse point during the game against Detroit Mercy. The Norse defeated Detroit 97-65.

Colin Johnson

NKU students cheer after a Norse point during the game against Detroit Mercy. The Norse defeated Detroit 97-65.

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

NKU students cheer after a Norse point during the game against Detroit Mercy. The Norse defeated Detroit 97-65.

5NKU men’s basketball team is on top of the Horizon League with only one loss on the board. On Saturday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. the Norse look to settle the score against Oakland in the main event of Homecoming weekend. It’s also Kenton County Night meaning tickets will be $9 with proof of residence.

This game is important for not only the Norse to not only remain on top of the Horizon League, but also for Oakland, whose ranking would get a boost from a Norse loss. Oakland (7-5) currently sits at number three behind number two Wright State (8-4) and league leader NKU (9-3).

It’s a bit of deja vu: the last time the Grizzlies and Norse met, it was a fight to the last second to see who would come out on top of the Horizon League. Oakland dominated with home-court advantage.

Recently, Head Coach John Brannen has attributed home wins to the help of the crowd. 

For Oakland

Redshirt junior forward Xavier Hill-Mais averages 20.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game on the season, and NKU’s defense could not hold him in the last match. He scored 32 points and was 4 of 5 from behind the arc. The defensive matchup on Mais will be imperative in the game to win

The Grizzlies’ redshirt junior guard Jaevin Cumberland averages 17.4 points and 80 assists on the year and shot 87 percent from the free throw line.

Against the Norse, Cumberland chipped in 15 points, sinking 4 of 4 from the free throw line and 6 assists.

For NKU

Junior guard Tyler Sharpe and redshirt junior Jalen Tate led the Norse with 14 points apiece in the last showdown. Senior forward Drew McDonald was held to 13 points and 9 rebounds (he normally averages 19 points per game and 10 rebounds).

NKU leads in defensive rebounding in the Horizon League with an average of 27.4 per game while Oakland sits at the bottom of the league, averaging 21 defensive rebounds per game.

On the offensive end, NKU ranks second with an average of 79.5 points per game and Oakland is ranked third scoring an average of 77.4 points per game.

In a wider look at the league, Oakland has lost to Wright State 89-73, Milwaukee 67-64 and IUPUI 73-71. The Norse beat both IUPUI and Milwaukee by double digits and Wright State by 4 points.

The Norse are also hot off a Thursday win against Detroit Mercy at BB&T Arena.

Some national attention for their stellar offense doesn’t hurt, either: NKU men’s basketball is currently ranked 20th and 21st on collegeinsider.com and midmajormadness.com and are the only team ranked out of the Horizon League in the Top 25.

The teams are almost evenly-matched when it comes to scoring efficiencies, so Saturday’s Homecoming game will truly come down to grit and who wants the win more.

NKU Norse v. Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Saturday, Feb. 9, BB&T Arena, 7 p.m. Watch live on ESPN3.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Featured Story

Paving the future, reflecting on the past
Paving the future, reflecting on the past
Athlete Spotlight: Soccer defender on Black History
Athlete Spotlight: Soccer defender on Black History
Black History Month: a time for celebration, education
Black History Month: a time for celebration, education
For student poet, the biggest risk is not taking one
For student poet, the biggest risk is not taking one
New initiatives director aims to spark engagement
New initiatives director aims to spark engagement

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Norse knock down Detroit Mercy 97-65
Norse knock down Detroit Mercy 97-65
NKU men’s basketball fumble against UIC, 69-67
NKU men’s basketball fumble against UIC, 69-67
NKU men’s basketball falls to IUPUI 83-77
NKU men’s basketball falls to IUPUI 83-77
Norse score 18th win of the season against Milwaukee
Norse score 18th win of the season against Milwaukee
Men’s Basketball defeats Green Bay 87-65
Men’s Basketball defeats Green Bay 87-65

The Northerner • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in