Dr. Hassan HassabElnaby named College of Business dean

NKU announced Dr. Hassan HassabElnaby as the new dean for the Haile/US Bank College of Business on Wednesday.

Before coming to NKU, Dr. HassabElnaby worked at the University of Toledo’s College of Business and Innovation where he served as the associate dean for Graduate Studies and Research.

HassabElnaby obtained his three accounting degrees including a Ph.D. from Cairo University in Egypt.

The focus that NKU places on innovation and experiential learning drew HassabElnaby toward the position.

“The Haile/US Bank College of Business has a lot of strengths, and I look forward to discovering more about its student-focused centers and growing online programs,” HassabElnaby said.

HassabElnaby has won five awards for research in financial reporting and corporate governance. These awards include Best Paper Award from the American Accounting Association – Ohio Region in 2009, 2007 and College of Business and Innovation Research Award in 2014.

He has published over 25 journals about leading accounting and business.

During HassabElnaby’s 16 years at Toledo, he served as interim dean, chair of the Accounting Department, director of the Master of Science Accountancy and director of the Ph.D. Program in Manufacturing and Technology Management

“Hassan brings a wide breadth of business acumen to the role, and I’m very pleased he will lead the Haile/US Bank College of Business,” said NKU Provost Sue Ott Rowlands. “There’s a lot of momentum right now in the college, and Hassan’s experience complements our vision for the future.”

Dr. HassabElnaby assumes the position from Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, who has been serving as interim dean since January.

RELATED: New interim dean inspires business students

HassabElnaby will assume the position on July 15.