SGA 2019: Lopez and Sanford elected student body president, VP

Jarett Lopez and Shelby Sanford will be NKU’s next Student Government Association president and vice president.

Lopez and Sanford took 45 percent of 814 student votes for SGA president, followed by Trayonna Barnes and Ethan Craig (39 percent) and Janiah Miller and Lexi Anderson (16 percent).

Lopez serves as the chair of SGA’s Academic Affairs Committee, and Sanford serves as its chief justice.

This story will be updated with full results of the spring 2019 Student Government Association election.