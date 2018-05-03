The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Regents approve new fees for 100 fall courses. Will you pay more?

Sam Rosenstiel, News Editor

May 3, 2018

The+Board+of+Regents+approved+new+course+and+lab+fees+for+fall+2018.
Alec Reynolds

Taking a chemistry lab next fall? How about an education course? Any computer science classes?

If so, expect extra charges on your fall account statement.

NKU’s Board of Regents voted to approve new fees for over 100 courses at their meeting Wednesday.

Most new fees are between $10 and $20, but some, like some neuroscience lab fees, come in over $50.

The majority of new fees appear for computer science and computer information technology courses.

Some existing fees increased, including chemistry lab fees and the nurse practitioner concentration program fee, which doubles to $400.

Fees for 19 courses were also eliminated, including some in engineering technology, media informatics, journalism and public relations.

Art, biology, business informatics labs and geology course fees remain unchanged.

Some tests, including the ACT and credit-by-exam tests, will also see a cost hike. Practice MCAT exams, previously offered for free, will now cost $24.50-$30.

Ticket prices for athletics and theater productions are not set to change.

Regents approved increases for parking, housing and dining fees at their March 14 meeting. A one-year student parking passes jumps to $250, and housing costs rise between $50 and $200 depending on room option. The price of meal plans increase by between $50 and $55.

Check to see the full list of new course and lab fees here.

