The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Third candidate enters SGA presidential race

Sam Rosenstiel, News Editor

March 1, 2018

The field of candidates for SGA president is up to three.

Jachelle Sologuren, chair of the SGA student rights committee, announced her candidacy for student body president on Wednesday.

Sologuren, a junior communications and philosophy double major, also does public relations for Nu Epsilon Black Women’s Honorary and the League of United Latin American Citizens.

This campus is my home and I want to continue being a helping hand in our Norse future,” Sologuren said in a campaign announcement on Facebook.

Sologuren is running with junior criminal justice major Christian Dichoso, SGA deputy chief justice and intern with University Police. He is also a former cadet with NKU’s detachment of Xavier’s ROTC.

The pair’s platform centers around informing students on budget issues, student rights and diversity as well as a “GreenER initiative” to make campus more environmentally friendly.

We would like to keep hearing about new issues students are facing. If we hear a problem, we want to find a solution,” Sologuren said.

Sologuren is the third to throw her hat in the ring; Hannah Edelen and Taylor Gagné announced their candidacies on Feb. 12. Edelen is running with junior Matt Frey, and Gagné is running with junior Caleb Tiller.

SGA’s presidential election will be March 28-29. Students will be able to cast their votes on OrgSync.

Students interested in running for SGA president can apply until March 21 here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Featured Story

Norse players honored in Horizon League voting
Norse players honored in Horizon League voting
Interim president St. Amand addresses Standen’s departure
Interim president St. Amand addresses Standen’s departure
#NorseNotebook Who should win Horizon League Player of the Year?
#NorseNotebook Who should win Horizon League Player of the Year?
WATCH- Building and Racing at the NKU Baja Club
WATCH- Building and Racing at the NKU Baja Club
GALLERY: Norse cut down the nets after winning regular season title
GALLERY: Norse cut down the nets after winning regular season title

Other stories filed under News

Interim president St. Amand addresses Standen’s departure
Interim president St. Amand addresses Standen’s departure
What you missed at SGA Feb. 26
What you missed at SGA Feb. 26
Police Beat week of Feb. 28
Police Beat week of Feb. 28
‘You have to be better than this, NKU:’ students react to investigation of Chase dean
‘You have to be better than this, NKU:’ students react to investigation of Chase dean
Investigation docs show Chase dean’s office a ‘toxic’ work environment
Investigation docs show Chase dean’s office a ‘toxic’ work environment

The Northerner • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in