Third candidate enters SGA presidential race

The field of candidates for SGA president is up to three.

Jachelle Sologuren, chair of the SGA student rights committee, announced her candidacy for student body president on Wednesday.

Sologuren, a junior communications and philosophy double major, also does public relations for Nu Epsilon Black Women’s Honorary and the League of United Latin American Citizens.

“This campus is my home and I want to continue being a helping hand in our Norse future,” Sologuren said in a campaign announcement on Facebook.

Sologuren is running with junior criminal justice major Christian Dichoso, SGA deputy chief justice and intern with University Police. He is also a former cadet with NKU’s detachment of Xavier’s ROTC.

The pair’s platform centers around informing students on budget issues, student rights and diversity as well as a “GreenER initiative” to make campus more environmentally friendly.

“We would like to keep hearing about new issues students are facing. If we hear a problem, we want to find a solution,” Sologuren said.

Sologuren is the third to throw her hat in the ring; Hannah Edelen and Taylor Gagné announced their candidacies on Feb. 12. Edelen is running with junior Matt Frey, and Gagné is running with junior Caleb Tiller.

SGA’s presidential election will be March 28-29. Students will be able to cast their votes on OrgSync.

Students interested in running for SGA president can apply until March 21 here.