Off to the races: first student body president candidates announce on Twitter

Two sets of candidates announced their run for student body president and vice president on Monday.

Hannah Edelen and Taylor Gagné took to Twitter Monday morning to declare their run for Student Government Association’s top spot.

Edelen, SGA’s secretary of public relations and a junior communications and economics major, is running with Matt Frey, a junior economics major and president of NKU’s Vertical Frontier Climbing Club.

Hannah Edelen & Matt Frey for SGA President and Vice President for the upcoming 2018 Election | We are Igniting Passion and Fueling Action for NKU! #IPFA #IPFA4SGA pic.twitter.com/dgyP6BpeeN — Edelen & Frey for SGA | 2018 (@ipfa4nku) February 12, 2018

Taylor Gagné & Caleb Tiller for SGA President and Vice President 2018 | We are ready to empower, invest and advocate for you! #BreakingDownWalls pic.twitter.com/9Txvla8Oui — Gagne & Tiller 2018 (@GagneTiller2018) February 12, 2018

Edelen and Frey said in a statement they will focus on “furthering student worldliness and diversity education, pushing for the development of a greek facility, urging the university to provide accessible printing in each building on campus as well as implementing a dead week before finals.”

Gagné, SGA’s chief of staff and a junior accounting major, is running with Caleb Tiller, a junior sociology major and president of Norse Leadership Society.

Gagné ran in 2017 with presidential candidate Kaitlyn Schaefer, collecting 35 percent of the vote behind current president Sami Dada and vice president Erica Bluford.

According to a campaign statement, Gagné and Tiller will focus on transparency, or “breaking down walls,” as well as focusing on student wellness.

“We want to open the doors of decision making to the students. Our mission is to get students truly involved in their future for the first time in a long time,” the statement said.

SGA’s spring election will be March 28-29. Students will be able to cast their votes on OrgSync.

Candidates for SGA president and vice president can sign up until March 21 here.