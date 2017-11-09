BREAKING: Dr. Ashish K. Vaidya named sixth president

NKU’s Board of Regents named Ashish K. Vaidya the university’s sixth president at a special meeting on Thursday.

Vaidya currently serves as interim president at St. Cloud University in Minnesota. Before that, he served as California State University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs from 2010-2015. He served as dean of faculty for California State University Channel Islands from 2005-2010.

He received a bachelor’s and a master’s degrees from St. Xavier University in Mumbai, India and a master’s and doctorate from University of California, Davis.

