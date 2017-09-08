The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Freshman+senate+winners+after+results+were+announced.+Left+to+right%3A+Madison+Jones%2C+Roberto+Amazendes%2C+Jake+Anderson+and+Paula+Marie+Gagn%C3%A9.+
Freshman senate winners after results were announced. Left to right: Madison Jones, Roberto Amazendes, Jake Anderson and Paula Marie Gagné.

Freshman senate winners after results were announced. Left to right: Madison Jones, Roberto Amazendes, Jake Anderson and Paula Marie Gagné.

.Sam Rosenstiel

.Sam Rosenstiel

Freshman senate winners after results were announced. Left to right: Madison Jones, Roberto Amazendes, Jake Anderson and Paula Marie Gagné.

SGA freshman election fills 5 senate openings

Sam Rosenstiel, Reporter

September 8, 2017

Last night, NKU Student Government Association announced the results of its freshman election for five open Senate seats at their Student Union offices Thursday night.

The winners of the freshman Senate election are Paula Marie Gagné (121 votes), Jake Anderson (86 votes), Roberto Amazendes (80 votes), Madison Jones (70 votes) and Allison Vesgas (68 votes).

Hunter Pondexter, SGA Chief Justice and freshman election commissioner, announced the results at 10:15 p.m. to applause from the crowd consisting of SGA officials, members and well-wishers gathered on the SU’s third floor.

Sam Rosenstiel
Students could vote via OrgSync or at the Student Union front desk.

The announcement was also streamed live on the organization’s Facebook page.

Gagné, an accounting major, said her main focus as a senator will be on interacting with students and making changes tailored to their needs.

Anderson, a pre-engineering major, said in addition to learning about SGA budgeting and planning, one of his priorities is to launch JumpSeat, his campus interaction website that the Northerner recently covered.

Amazendes, a political science major, said his interests are student interaction and working on student immigration issues, specifically DACA’s role at NKU.

Jones said she plans to work on campus safety, especially for female students.

Vesgas, a political science major, said she wants to make NKU a more inclusive place.

After the election results were announced, Student Body President Sami Dada said he is especially excited to work with this year’s new senators.

“All of the applicants this year were phenomenal, seeing some of the things they wanted to accomplish,” Dada said. “I think just being a freshman and taking that leap of faith is incredible to begin with.”

SGA collected 366 student votes between Sept. 6 at 8 a.m. and Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. Students cast their ballots online via OrgSync, a campus engagement network. Students also used computer voting stations set up in the SU.

New senators will be sworn in at SGA’s next meeting on Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. in SU 104.

Full election results below: 

Paula Marie Gagné  121
Jake Anderson 86
Roberto Amazendes  80
Madison Jones  70
Allison Vesgas  68
Yasmeen Harrison 53
Isabella Grimes  46
Kylee Caudill 43
Brandon Sandlin 39
A’lysea Rucker  38
Josh Kelly  33
Jeffery Clifton 29
Chandler Spencer 25
Jalen Bland  25
Kayla Gaeddert   25
 Samuel Shelton   25
Kara King 24
William Glenn 22
Summer Dickerson 20
Shelby Sanford 18
Summer Carpenter  11
Total votes cast 366
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

The Northerner • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in