Ted Bundy biopic shot at NKU releases on Netflix May 3

Zac Efron becomes serial killer Ted Bundy in the most recently released trailer for the Joe Berlinger-directed “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”.

“Extremely Wicked” had various scenes shot on campus here at NKU and in Fort Thomas, Dayton, Bellevue, Newport and Covington. In the new trailer, we see Efron studying in Chase College of Law’s library and running outside David’s Mainstrasse Jewelers in Covington.

The film follows Bundy’s killings throughout the late 70s from the perspective of his girlfriend Liz Kendall (Lily Collins) as she struggles to come with terms with the capital crimes committed by her boyfriend.

After its premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, “Extremely Wicked” found itself in a bidding war that saw Netflix secure the rights to the film for a reported $9 million.

Jeffrey Donovan (Sicario), Angela Sarafyan (Westworld), Dylan Baker (The Good Wife), Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory) and John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich) can also be seen in the serial killer biopic, based on the memoir “The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy” penned by Kendall about her experience with Bundy.

“Extremely Wicked” will be available to stream on Netflix May 3 followed by a limited theatrical release.

