The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
When+Ted+met+Liz%2C+as+pictured+on+Zac+Efron%27s+Instagram.+
When Ted met Liz, as pictured on Zac Efron's Instagram.

When Ted met Liz, as pictured on Zac Efron's Instagram.

IMBD

IMBD

When Ted met Liz, as pictured on Zac Efron's Instagram.

Students react: NKU’s brush with movie magic

It's Tweet-city, folks.

Mackenzie Manley, Editor-in-Chief

February 18, 2018

Norse Nation got a dose of Hollywood magic as film rolled on campus on a snowy Saturday afternoon for Zac Efron and Lily Colin’s latest flick, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. 

The film chronicles the crimes of serial killer Ted Bundy from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer (whose relationship lasted through his murder trial in 1979). No spoilers: she didn’t believe he was guilty of the heinous murders of over 30 women for years, and met  him nearly two years before he took his first victim in 1974.

Didn’t catch Efron on campus? Never fret. He’s been spotted across Greater Cincinnati, including Mainstrasse Village in Covington last Tuesday, which was transformed into circa-70s Colorado (complete with old cruisers). The day after, he jumped out of Campbell County courthouse (with proper safety precautions, of course); other spots include Newport, Fort Thomas and Midwest Gas on Alexandria Pike.

NKY and Greater Cincinnati have hosted several filming sites in past months, including last November’s Killing of a Sacred Deer, Robert Redford’s upcoming Old Man and the Gun, and Bruce Willis’ Reprisal among others.

At the drop of Efron’s name, students-turned-sleuths swore to find the actor and former-Disney royalty.

And they’ve got the tweets to prove it:

Here’s some brief commentary on our culture of celeb vultures:


Sadly, some students lost their brief chance at a slice at silver-screen stardom:

Hey, @ZacEfron, can you hook us up?

FYI Carrie: The Musical will run from Feb. 27-March 1 in the Konstaninow Theatre. Kind of like ol’ Bundy, but a bullied teenage girl with a religious zelot for a mother and a hefty dose of telekinesis.

We hear and feel you, Bradie:

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Northerner • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in