Students react: NKU’s brush with movie magic

Norse Nation got a dose of Hollywood magic as film rolled on campus on a snowy Saturday afternoon for Zac Efron and Lily Colin’s latest flick, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The film chronicles the crimes of serial killer Ted Bundy from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer (whose relationship lasted through his murder trial in 1979). No spoilers: she didn’t believe he was guilty of the heinous murders of over 30 women for years, and met him nearly two years before he took his first victim in 1974.

Didn’t catch Efron on campus? Never fret. He’s been spotted across Greater Cincinnati, including Mainstrasse Village in Covington last Tuesday, which was transformed into circa-70s Colorado (complete with old cruisers). The day after, he jumped out of Campbell County courthouse (with proper safety precautions, of course); other spots include Newport, Fort Thomas and Midwest Gas on Alexandria Pike.

NKY and Greater Cincinnati have hosted several filming sites in past months, including last November’s Killing of a Sacred Deer, Robert Redford’s upcoming Old Man and the Gun, and Bruce Willis’ Reprisal among others.

At the drop of Efron’s name, students-turned-sleuths swore to find the actor and former-Disney royalty.

And they’ve got the tweets to prove it:



Y’all I got to see Zac Efron shoot a scene at NKU tonight I am #blessed — mel (@MeleiaMichels) February 18, 2018

if i was at nku right now you can BET ON IT that i would be sitting outside the library waiting for zac efron BREAK FREE from shooting so i could tell him that he truly is the MUSIC IN ME 💛 jk id probably scream and ask for a picture …or his hand in marriage — katherine abel (@kat_abel17) February 17, 2018

FYI NKU: The set is in the lot next to the honors hill/landrum. — Marisa Yerace (@MarisaEY) February 17, 2018

Here’s some brief commentary on our culture of celeb vultures: This is how I imagine it’s going to go down when we find @ZacEfron at NKU pic.twitter.com/M3QCgOYi9g — Matt Dierdorf (@MattDierdorf) February 17, 2018

Sadly, some students lost their brief chance at a slice at silver-screen stardom: was loitering around nku with Emily when the production manager of Zac Efron’s movie asked if we knew where our places were… unfortunately he figured out we aren’t extras and told us we couldn’t be in it :/ — Jess Appel (@jappel6898) February 18, 2018

Hey, @ZacEfron, can you hook us up? I think all NKU students should get to go see the new Zac Efron movie for free since he filmed some of his movie there. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Or at least get to see it first. Just an opinion. — Tanner✨ (@tannershayne) February 18, 2018

FYI Carrie: The Musical will run from Feb. 27-March 1 in the Konstaninow Theatre. Kind of like ol’ Bundy, but a bullied teenage girl with a religious zelot for a mother and a hefty dose of telekinesis. @ZacEfron since you’re at NKU, it would be cool if ya came to our rehearsal for Carrie tomorrow. 5pm. Pls. — Anna Schindler (@AnnaSchindler3) February 17, 2018