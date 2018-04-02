GALLERY: NKU’s 5th Annual Pride March

Slideshow • 8 Photos Emerson Swoger The march kicked off NKU's 5th annual Pride Week.

Students took to the Student Union Plaza this morning to attend NKU’s 5th Annual Pride March, which officially kicked off Pride Week, organized by LGBTQ Programs and Services. The march started at 11:50 a.m. and ended back at the Student Union, where attendees were invited to a resource fair and an Advocacy 101 class.

Northerner photographer Emerson Swoger was on site to take photos, which you can view above.

To check out a full list of Pride Week events, check out our guide to Pride Week here.