Mesa Serikali
GALLERY: Fraternity bid day takes Science Center lawn
September 18, 2017
The sound of music, mostly hip-hop, rang through the Science Center lawn as current fraternity members began placing large greek letters–symbols of their fraternity chapters–across the field. Members with painted faces and greek capes trotted along as anticipation and excitement for meeting their new brothers built. Annual Bid Day had come again.
Current members gathered on the Science Center lawn, waiting for new pledges to grace the area and cheer as they accepted their bid to their respective organizations.
Kory Smith, a junior at NKU and member of Alpha Sigma Phi, came to the familiar feeling he said he gets when everyone comes together. To Smith, his fraternity is more than an organization, but rather a collection of families welcoming their new brothers.
“I didn’t join my freshman year and I regretted it, there are just a lot of great people to be around,” said Smith.
At the end of every rush period, new members are given bids, which are letters of acceptance to be a meaningful addition to the organization at hand.
Rushing is a process for students to become acquainted with different Greek organizations on campus to find the one that fits them the most.
After bids are accepted, new members go through a pledging process to get a better understanding of the organization of their choice.
“Greek organizations are like a business, you get new members but they still have to get acclimated,” Nick Montag, a senior at NKU and member of Theta Chi, said, “We just want to make sure we made the right choice for both sides.”
Comments
GALLERY: Sororities welcome new sisters during bid day weekend
The second weekend of September was recruitment time for sororities at NKU; about 350 women explored Greek life in order to find the chapters that best suited them.
For many, including junior Rachel Moreland, a major goal in joining a sorority was to make friends.
“I want to get out my comfort zone because I have a lot of social anxiety. I am an extrovert, but I am kind of shy,” Moreland said.
For other students like freshman Jordan Dimmitt, socializing came naturally.
“I like to socialize with people, so I am not nervous. I just want to get along,” Dimmitt said.
Sisterhood was a value highlighted throughout the weekend. According to Kappa Delta sister Brooke Smith, when young women come together in like-mindedness, honor, values and pride, these women then hold sisterhood true to their spirit.
“Just like everything else in life, what you take out of this experience is what you’re willing to put in. So, if you’re only willing to join the biggest or the best, you’re doing it wrong,” Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, Kimberly Vance, said.
While many women were excited about sorority recruitment, many were anxious for bid day. Bid day, where the women receive a letter of decline or acceptance from the chapter they most wanted. This day was a day full of happiness, excitement, and sadness.
The seven chapters cheered and celebrated the women who received an acceptance letter to their new sorority home. For some, their dreams came true, but for others, bid day was neither happy nor exciting.
All the emotions led to the women lining up in their sorority groups to join their new sisters’ homes. Kappa Delta sister Katherine Adams said that bringing in new sisters help keep their chapter strong.