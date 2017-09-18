A Week of Adventures in the Queen City

Get off campus for a day or a weekend with events spanning across Greater Cincinnati. You deserve to escape the white-walled prison of your dormitory.

Monday, September 18

The Office: Live Trivia Night

For fans of The Office your time has come: you have the chance to put your knowledge to the test. Trivia night will be located at Mr. Sushi in Clifton from 8 p.m.to 10 p.m.. First and second place teams will be awarded prizes.

Tuesday, September 19

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is playing against New Zealand at Nippert Stadium. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available here.

Wednesday, September 20

Groceries & Grilling Wednesdays: Italian Night

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. guests can witness chefs creating Italian dishes at Findlay Market and later be given the recipe to recreate the dish on-site. Lose yourself in garlic and marinara wonder.

Thursday, September 21

Inner-G Temple of Healing with SPEAK

Focusing on health and well-being this evening at The Mockbee from 7p.m. to 1a.m. An array of activities ranging from Yoga to healing stones will help you unwind. Feel the chill.

Friday, September 22

Cincinnati Comic Expo

If you’re in need of a good laugh after a long week or want to geek-out, this is where you should be. At the Duke Energy Center starting at 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. you can enjoy the presence of famous actors and comedians such as Jason Isaacs from Harry Potter and Wallace Shawn from Princess Bride. Get tickets here.

Saturday, September 23

Film Cincinnati: Backlot 30

From 7p.m. to 12a.m. feel the experience of Hollywood in the industrial back-alleys of Over-The-Rhine complete with a red carpet and behind-the-scenes action. Tickets are available here.

Sunday, September 24

East Side Food Hub Bike Tour

Taking a bike tour starting at Hyde Park Farmers’ Market at 9:30 AM and making stops at multiple local food locations and finally ending back in Hyde Park at 1:00 PM. It is a free event but you must RSVP. Healthy living and food sounds like a great way to start your Sunday morning off.