The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Alec Reynolds / Matt Sexton / Fabio Souza

WATCH: Student reaction | President Mearns’ departure

Alec Reynolds / Matt Sexton, Digital Media Manager / Editor-In-Chief

January 29, 2017

President Mearns announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving NKU after the semester for Ball State University.  Hear what a few students from around campus have to say and remember about President Mearns.

