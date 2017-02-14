Board of Regents votes to sell WNKU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Faced with shrinking state funding and a potential seven-figure subsidy to WNKU, the NKU Board of Regents voted Tuesday to negotiate the sale of the radio station.

The station received an offer from Bible Broadcasting Corporation for $1.9 million. NKU will maintain the WNKU call letters.

University spokesperson Amanda Nageleisen said that the vote authorizes President Geoffrey Mearns to execute those agreements, which should happen in the coming days.

The agreement is subject to FCC approval, according to Nageleisen. She said that process could take months.

“WNKU will stay on the air until that process is completed,” Nageleisen said.

Nageleisen said approximately 20 full and part-time employees will be impacted.

The Board of Regents met in executive session for two hours. Before the board voted, members of the audience, which included both employees and friends of WNKU, had the opportunity to address the board.

This included Aaron Sharpe, the acting general manager of WNKU. Sharpe, a 2000 graduate of NKU, was disappointed that he didn’t have an opportunity during the process to work with the board.

“I’m not here to ask you to not sell WNKU,” Sharpe said to the board. “I completely understand the reasons. I completely understand the university’s situation. What has been disappointing to me is not having a seat at the table to talk about what can be done.”

The likely change in format and the potential loss of a locally-owned public radio outlet also concerned Sharpe.

“Not to keep the station here, but to protect WNKU as a local public media outlet,” Sharpe said. “Especially in this climate right now, where the arts are under fire the CPB (Corporation for Public Broadcasting) is looking at cuts in funding. Public media is more important than it has ever been before.

“When public radio stations get sold to religious broadcasters, you’re getting into dangerous territory. Again, I’m not suggesting that you don’t sell it. I’m suggesting that we work together to find a way to find the right buyer.”

Rich Boehne, chair of the Board of Regents, said the university could no longer subsidize the station at the expense of its students.

Nageleisen said Tuesday the university spent $1.1 million in fiscal year 2016 subsidizing the station, and it was anticipated the university would spend another $1 million in fiscal year 2017.

NKU President Geoffrey Mearns announced April 5, 2016, that the university should explore the possibility of selling WNKU-FM and its assets. To begin that process, Mearns issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a broker to explore a potential sale.

At that time, Nageleisen said the NKU had spent an average of $600,000 over the previous five years subsidizing WNKU. In fiscal year 2015, that subsidy was $900,000.

Since April 29, 1985, WNKU has operated as a non-commercial radio station at the frequency 89.7 on the FM dial.

This is breaking news. It will be updated.