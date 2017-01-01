“It's not very common to just be able to pick one up and be really good at it,” Roth said. “It requires good hand-eye coordination, but it’s something that has to be progressive. It’s a process in order to continually be good at it



Roth plays on average, 30 minutes a day and said that more times than not, playing kendama can make him procrastinate on other obligations. He hesitates to put a kendama down if he is doing well.



“More than anything when I pick a kendama up it's more so interfering with homework,” Roth said. “Its addictive in the sense of if you are hitting tricks and you're just on it that day, it's hard to put it down.”



Playing kendama with his friends and watching them progress pushes Roth to hit more difficult tricks. He is extremely grateful to have a passion that allows his group of friends to motivate each other. He is certain kendama will always create positive relationships for him.



“I think more than anything, for those who do play it, it's recognizable, it's unique and it draws people together.”