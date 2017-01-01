



“Sometimes I need to do homework, but I just want to relax and crochet,” Pickett said. “So I tell myself I’ll crochet and then do my homework, but it never really works out that way.”



Pickett doesn’t crochet for money, although she has admitted to selling a pair of mittens. She said she does it for the joy it brings herself and others. She wanted to continue passing down that joy through her family, so she taught her sister how to crochet as well.



“She has really started to get into it,” Pickett said. “When I go to my dad’s I always ask her if she wants to crochet with me.”



When spending time in her father’s home, Pickett noticed all the crocheted blankets strewn across furniture. Her grandmother has made them all and seeing the beautiful stitches made Pickett think, I want to do this.











There’s nothing like finishing a project for Pickett. She remembered a particularly difficult scarf with fringe and the wave of pride that washed over her once she finally completed it.







“It made me really happy. For me, when I finish a scarf or a blanket or something, I get really excited. It’s finished and I took the time out to do it.



“I’m actually proud of myself for finishing something,” Pickett said.



