EDITORS: What we wish we knew as freshmen

Sean Gibson, Assistant Web Editor

Sophomore

Reach out and make friends and connections with other students and professors. This opens up a world of opportunity at NKU and can truly impact your life. The biggest skills and developments during my time at NKU came from outside the classroom!

Kane Mitten, Arts & Life Editor

Senior

Get involved—seriously. My first two years at NKU I didn’t talk to many people, except those in my classes. I only went to class, talked to those few people for a bit and went home. Joining a club or organization is the best thing you can do at NKU, no matter what it is. There’s something for everyone on campus; you just have to look! My last few semesters, I’ve made friends I’ll talk to forever and memories I’ll remember for a lifetime. My only real college regret is that I’ve only got a year left with everyone I know, when I could’ve done all of this way sooner.

Sierra Newton, Sports Editor

Senior

It’s okay to get a “C,” or even fail a test. As long as you take it as a learning experience and better yourself from that moment—this also works vice versa! If you weren’t the straight “A” student throughout grade school, you could flourish in college. Don’t get too down on yourself over a bad grade and be sure to celebrate the good ones.

Billy Keeney, News Editor

Senior

Branch out of the NKU world as soon as possible and don’t wait until your last two years (like me). The Greater Cincinnati area is home to rich history, exclusively unique to this area. Whether it be art, design or architecture—Cincinnati has breathtaking history around every corner that can’t be found anywhere else in the country. Make some friends and start exploring! You may even start calling Cincinnati home; I certainly did.

Abby Behrens, Video Editor

Sophomore

Don’t be afraid to take it slow! College can be overwhelming. While it is great to get involved on campus, it’s also important to not burn yourself out. Take your time on finding what works for you, and remember to take care of yourself along the way.

Corinne Byrne, Assistant Arts & Life Editor

Sophomore

Communication is key! Whether it’s with friends, family, classmates or professors— communication is vital to survive freshman year. Keep in touch with your friends—from home or NKY. Remember to update your family on your college life, especially if you’re far away. Communicate with classmates and professors, if you’re struggling or are going to have to miss class. Your professors want to see you succeed, but they need to be aware of what’s going on in order to help you.

Kamryn Spence, Design Editor

Junior

As cheesy as it may sound, be ready for the unexpected! Begin this new chapter with an open-mind. Whether you believe it or not, you are going to be exposed to various versions of “new.” There is so much to take in and you may find yourself getting overwhelmed. Be sure to take it one day at a time—sometimes one moment at a time. It is okay to ask for help and take a break to focus on your priorities.

Maya Shaffer, Assistant Photo Editor

Senior

Apply for scholarships! College is expensive and having to take out a lot of loans sucks in the long run. NKU has a lot of scholarships available, and some are tailored for specific majors. You can ask your advisor about them. Trust me when I say your wallet and future self will thank you!

Noël Waltz, Copy Editor

Senior

The “Freshman 15” is a myth. Research suggests that the average amount of weight gain for college freshmen is actually closer to 3-5 pounds, which is expected in that developmental stage. Having total control over your eating habits can feel exciting, just be sure to listen to your body. Indulge in food that makes you feel good physically and mentally. Focus on nutrition, not calories. Prioritize movement of any kind, from a short walk around campus to a full body workout at the rec center. And, most importantly, do these things because you love your body, not because you hate it.

Noelle Horn, Assistant News Editor

Senior

There is a lot of pressure when you start college. You want to find yourself, find your people and figure out what you are going to do for the rest of your life. This pressure can be motivating, but other times it can be debilitating. Take things at your own speed. Be honest with yourself and know what works for you and what doesn’t. Take advantage of resources on campus; you are not alone in what you are going through.

Natalie Hamren, Editor-in-Chief

Junior

Prioritize your time and go to class. Get assignments done before they’re due, and not last minute. And, get involved! You’ll meet some of the best people in campus organizations.

Josh Kelly, Managing Editor

Junior

Find your home. I say that as a student with my actual home being three hours away. Find the area that you can resort to as your comfort, safe haven and escape. Don’t form it in people; find it in yourself and your space. And, don’t feel like your former home is too far away. Always visit when you need a dose of your former home.

Josh Goad, News Editor

Senior

Take advantage of every opportunity that crosses your path. This could be the only time you get to make professional connections—and who knows—one of those connections could lead to a future career. And, when you get those chances, work to get the most out of it. Internships, study abroad, independent studies—all of these things can only happen in college. No time better than the present.