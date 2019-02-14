Valentine’s Day: Editor’s ideas for cheap.free last-minute plans

Need some ideas for how to spend Valentine’s Day weekend? Whether you’re in a couple or loving the single life, here are some cheap and free ideas for what to do around campus from our editors:

“As my girlfriend and I met in college, we have yet to go back to her (booming) hometown of Columbus together. So we are going to enjoy a visit to her favorite hibachi place, her high school and, my favorite, Krispy Kreme for conversation heart-shaped donuts. When we get back, we plan on doing our own Bob Ross-inspired painting sesh where we follow different Bob Ross tutorials and give each other the paintings we made.” – Josh Kelly, Arts & Life Editor

“First dates on Valentine’s Day are always a horrible idea, so I’m gonna resist the urge to boot up Tinder and instead buy myself a whole bunch of chocolate, and then just binge watch like a whole Netflix season and play video games ‘til my fingers fall off. Or just watch the OKC vs. Pelicans game at 8 p.m. Probably all three.” – Kane Mitten, Assistant Arts & Life Editor

“For Valentine’s Day I have really big plans of treating it like any other day. I’m definitely going to send my friends a little extra love since I don’t have an actual Valentine. I also plan to eat plenty of chocolates and watch To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before on Netflix. My Grandma is my annual Valentine. <3″ – Sierra Newton, Sports Editor

“In a perfect world, my boyfriend and I would not have class and homework. That said, he and I decided that we would be celebrating Valentine’s Day on the weekend when we have plenty of time to eat at our fave restaurant, Taste Of Belgium, eat cookies and watch movies. Love you, wuv chicken!” – Isabel Winkleski, Engagement Editor

“For our first Valentine’s Day together, my boyfriend and I are utilizing the full day. We plan to start the holiday by visiting the Newport Aquarium, pretending to be fancy folk at Brio at Newport on the Levee, proceed to make chocolate-covered strawberries at home and finish the day off with some good old-fashioned movie watching. We’ll probably add a few chocolate bars into the mix, too.” – Emerson Swoger, Assistant Photo Editor

“This Valentine’s Day, I made reservations for two at a nice restaurant Downtown. I would specify where, but my date reads The Northerner (what a keeper) and I don’t want to give away the surprise. I will say this Fountain Square staple has definite flair when it comes to desserts, so I hope she’s in the mood for dinner with a view and something sweet.” – Sam Rosenstiel, Editor-in-Chief

Cheap/free Valentine’s Day ideas around NKU

Enjoy a dinner and a show while looking to the stars Thursday night. Haile Planetarium is bringing actors to tell constellation lore and present live music while showing the constellations of the sky. Tickets are $20 per couple and includes a box of chocolates. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in the planetarium.

If last minute-reservations at a fancy restaurant are off the table for Valentine’s Day, try the free Cincinnati Art Museum in Eden Park or the Contemporary Art Museum in the heart of Downtown (it has a huge robot standing out front, very romantic).

For $4 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Krohn Conservatory will host a “Flowers, Chocolate and Romance” event Thursday among the butterflies and exotic flowers (arguably more romantic than a giant robot).

After spending Friday in class, swing down to the Baptist Student Center to enjoy a free dinner and swing dance lessons. Baptist Campus Ministry and the Catholic Newman Center are hosting the event.

End the weekend watching your fellow students perform “Cabaret” Thursday through Sunday in the Corbett Theater. The show centers around a club in pre-war Berlin and its seedy inhabitants.