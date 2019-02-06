My brown skin I’m in

Ain’t it nice

So many shades of beauty

So smooth and so much melanin

My brown skin ain’t just something for your eyes to fancy

See

There’s so much behind this pretty brown skin, you just don’t know

I can be more than just a sports player, rapper or singer, thug or gang banger

My Brown Skin I’m In

Represents power, strength, royalty, survival and hope

Power because we have knowledge

Strength because we are stronger together as one

Royalty because we come from kings and queens

Survival because we have, are and will continue to persevere through anything

Hope for the future that will keep true to one man’s dream

And that’s only scraping the surface of

My Brown Skin I’m In