My Brown Skin I’m In
Freshman Micah Petway tells readers the worth of his brown skin
February 6, 2019
My brown skin I’m in
Ain’t it nice
So many shades of beauty
So smooth and so much melanin
My brown skin ain’t just something for your eyes to fancy
See
There’s so much behind this pretty brown skin, you just don’t know
I can be more than just a sports player, rapper or singer, thug or gang banger
My Brown Skin I’m In
Represents power, strength, royalty, survival and hope
Power because we have knowledge
Strength because we are stronger together as one
Royalty because we come from kings and queens
Survival because we have, are and will continue to persevere through anything
Hope for the future that will keep true to one man’s dream
And that’s only scraping the surface of
My Brown Skin I’m In