I

Am not

A trend

I am not

the music you listen to

the clothes you buy

the hair you wear

the food you eat

the language you speak

I am not the elephant

in the room

the butt of the joke

the angry black woman

I am not

I am not

I am not

I am a collection of

soulful songs and praises

strength and perseverance

hope

tradition

courage

and faith

I am the the binding

of a book

the cement

between the bricks

the roots

of a flower

I am strong

I am black

I am proud