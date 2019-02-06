Kamryn Spence
I Am Not
Freshman Raven McNeal writes what it means to her to be a Black woman in todays society.
February 6, 2019
I
Am not
A trend
I am not
the music you listen to
the clothes you buy
the hair you wear
the food you eat
the language you speak
I am not the elephant
in the room
the butt of the joke
the angry black woman
I am not
I am not
I am not
I am a collection of
soulful songs and praises
strength and perseverance
hope
tradition
courage
and faith
I am the the binding
of a book
the cement
between the bricks
the roots
of a flower
I am strong
I am black
I am proud