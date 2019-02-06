The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Back to Article
Back to Article

I Am Not

Kamryn Spence

Kamryn Spence

Kamryn Spence

I Am Not

Freshman Raven McNeal writes what it means to her to be a Black woman in todays society.

Raven McNeal, Contributor

February 6, 2019

I

Am not

A trend

I am not

the music you listen to

the clothes you buy

the hair you wear

the food you eat

the language you speak

I am not the elephant

in the room

the butt of the joke

the angry black woman

I am not

I am not

I am not

I am a collection of

soulful songs and praises

strength and perseverance

hope

tradition

courage

and faith

I am the the binding

of a book

the cement

between the bricks

the roots

of a flower

I am strong

I am black

I am proud

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Viewpoints

Guest Column: Race, personified
Guest Column: Race, personified
My Brown Skin I’m In
My Brown Skin I’m In
WATCH- Norse Basketball on the Rise! Part 1
WATCH- Norse Basketball on the Rise! Part 1
WATCH: Learn How To Get Through Midterms
WATCH: Learn How To Get Through Midterms
Opinion: Don’t get mad, get to the polls
Opinion: Don’t get mad, get to the polls

The Northerner • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in