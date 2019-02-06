Guest Column: Race, personified

We were 13, and he had a childlike curiosity about my Blackness. He’d trace my skin and was certain it felt different —not wrong, just different. Yet, I had a cowardly liking for his Whiteness, a liking that I ignored when around others.

Even then I had reasoned that being Black was the cornerstone of my existence that risked deterioration being with him. It seemed best to release ties and seek a relationship with someone whose appearance would not further complicate my twoness; (a condition I had come to understand from the teachings of W.E.B. Du Bois in which appearing, identifying and/or being classified as Black in America conceives two existences: one that must adhere to the perceptions of others and one that must continuously revise “self” based on those perceptions).

When I separated from the young boy, I was proud of myself. Proud that I didn’t youthfully let blonde hair and blue eyes colonize me.

I asked, “Aren’t you proud of me, Ma?”

But she wasn’t.

“We’re not the ones who hurt, we’re the ones who get hurt,” she said solemnly.

She could have been speaking for women in our family or even for Black women in the world. At the time I didn’t understand, I just knew her words didn’t properly settle. It was not until I gave in to a founding principle of The “Mourning the Creation of Racial Categories” Project—race was created by severing intimate relationships—that I was able to comprehend that the oppressed condition my mother had positioned me in was not isolated to the occurrence of a solitary relationship, but that it summoned the narratives of multitudes.

My youthful and innocent coupling facilitated the realization that the voice of race had been neglected in being considered a dominant constituent. That generations of couplings have thoroughly communed in a triangular relationship with the race concept.

Race is more than a highlighted term in a textbook; it is a concept embodied in beings and it should be magnified to reveal its truest forms. It’s in the sweaty palms of two curious kids holding hands, hopeful they can defy history. It’s in one of the clasped hands snatching away, realizing the weight of the history and a future of scrutiny is too heavy. It’s in the desperate, confused plea that keeps asking “why, why are you leaving me?” over and over.

Peoples who populate American soil are not independent actors, able to transcend the grip of history; instead their beings are consistently burdened by their relationship with race. They think, speak and act through that heaviness.

Knowing of this relationship does not superficially place oneself beyond the possession of race or in fulfilled atonement with peoples within same and different racial categories. In fact, it is only with great optimism that my involvement in The MCRC Project produced collaborated works of poetry, monologues and more, that audiences can find familiarity with, to supply a language to mourn.

Through collaboration and creative arts, the perfect platform, I personified.

Race personified.

In our speech, in our movement, in our body language, in the way we raise children or neglect them to figure it out.

Take away the tape over our mouths, but even if it’s removed we don’t have the language of race, in our bodies. Why mourning is important? Because it’s vulnerable in saying much was lost, I can’t understand, but I am listening.

India Hackle is a senior English and international studies major currently spending a semester in England. She is a writer and poet who appeared in the 2017 documentary “Mourning the Creation of Racial Categories.”