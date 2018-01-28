REVIEW: Drake’s ‘Scary Hours’ frighteningly introspective

Drake dropped his new EP “Scary Hours” last week, making it the first project fans have heard since last year’s “More Life.” The Grammy-winning artist released an EP comprised of two-tracks, “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity.” As a Drake fan, I felt like he’d been quiet for too long. By releasing “Scary Hours” at midnight, not only did he hit the theme of the album but demonstrated that he’s one of the most strategic artists out right now.

‘God’s Plan’

The EP’s A-side is produced by Cardo, Yex, and Boi-1da. The song is upbeat enough that it will likely be a fixture at every club party in the near future. “God’s Plan” is explores what its title suggests: how divine intervention put Drake in the position he’s in. He sees people plotting against him, and he’s struggling to keep the peace. Though the track is introspective, Drake keeps the atmosphere hype. Despite the dope beat, when you sit and listen to the song, Drake is really talking about his issues with the industry and how it’s hard for him to commit.

Standout Lyrics:

“Don’t pull at 6 AM to cuddle with me/You Know how I like it when you lovin’ on me”

“She say, “Do you love me?” I tell her, “Only partly”/I only love my bed and my momma, I’m sorry”

‘Diplomatic Immunity’

Based on the B-side’s title, I was expecting some kind of reference to Dipset. Sadly, I did not get one. But that’s okay because Drake dropped many allusions to the likes of SZA, Complex Everyday Struggle, Joe Budden, and even J.Lo. Produced by Boi-d1a and Nick Brongers, the track is not as hype as “God’s Plan,” ensuring that you can really pay attention to his lyrics.

The song reminds me of his track “Do Not Disturb” off of “More Life.” It’s metaphor-heavy. He said, “Like a job straight outta high school there’s no you and I,” and I really had to sit there and think about what he said before I could continue listening.. I also found myself impressed by the line, “I got the sauce and now shorties keep claimin’ preggo.” Though you have to sit down to break apart and understand every clever rhyme Drake is spittin’, the track is a good listen for walking or to put on for background while you’re working..

Standout Lyrics:

“2010 was when I lost my halo/2017 I lost a J.Lo”

“I had to lay low, Hot Topic like your everyday clothes”

“Shit is complex like short n***** ‘round tall ladies/I gotta watch who I’m talkin’ to like it’s all-ages/I’ve seen buddin’ careers turn to sit and talk about other careers, judgin’ their peers”

‘Scary Hours’

Overall, I really enjoyed this EP. I’m glad he’s giving us a taste of what he’s been working on. I have a feeling “Scary Hours” was released so that he can take his time creating another album. “Scary Hours” seems very authentic to Drake–there are no “culture vulture” antics from this project. Just Drake giving us a glimpse of how his life has been lately. My only complaint is that I want more songs! All selfishness aside, I hope Drake continues to go with this sound in 2018. It made me anticipate another Drake album even more and I’m excited to see what direction his music will take.