Gallery | 10 Photos Colin Johnson Kailey Ivins (15) dribbles up the field during the game against UIC. The Norse fell to UIC 1-0 on Saturday night.

The Norse opened up home conference play with a 1-0 loss to the UIC flames. The Norse are now 4-5 on the season and 1-1 in the conference. The Flames advance to 6-3-1 and to 2-0 in the conference.