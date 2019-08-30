Late goal causes NKU to fall against Butler

Navigate Left Navigate Right Kiley Keehann (2) fights for control of a ball during the game against Butler. The Norse fell to Butler 2-1. Colin Johnson

Lindsey Meyer (14) fights to gain control of a ball during the game against Butler. The Norse fell to Butler 2-1. Colin Johnson

Chloe Mills (19) scores a goal during the game against Butler. Mills scored the goal in the 47th minute and the assist is credited Hannah Fischer (4). Colin Johnson

Madelyn Koewler (18) fights to pass the ball during the game against Butler. The Norse fell to Butler 2-1. Colin Johnson

Hannah Fischer (4) goes up for a headball during the game against Butler. The Norse fell to Butler 2-1. Colin Johnson

Megan Sullivan (20) plays a ball in the air during the game against Butler. The Norse fell to Butler 2-1. Colin Johnson

Shawna Zaken (8) drives toward the goal during the game against Butler. The Norse fell to Butler 2-1. Colin Johnson

Kailey Ivins (15) heads a ball during the game against Butler. The Norse fell to Butler 2-1. Colin Johnson

















NKU women’s soccer team lost their second home game of the regular season 1-2 against the Butler University Bulldogs—who are ranked nationally in the top 25. The Norse continue the season 2-1, while the Bulldogs advance 3-0.

The first real damage for NKU came into play at the 4 minute mark, but sophomore transfer goalkeeper Mimi Stines protected the goal. Butler’s defense was good and gave NKU little space to structure their plan and find a path to the goal. However, 15 minutes into action, junior midfielder/forward Kailey Ivins had the opportunity to score, but it went too far over the goal.

“Coach was really happy with how we played tonight. Butler is one of the best teams in the conference. One of the top 25 teams, probably one of the best teams we’ll play this year. We are really happy with the way we performed tonight,” Stines said.

It was a strong first half for NKU and Butler. However, both teams finished the first half scoreless. Each team had the opportunity to score from one corner kick and four fouls were given to each team.

In the 48th minute, freshman defender Chloe Mills scored her first goal with an assist from senior midfielder Hannah Fischer.

Stines had a big save at the 80-minute mark. However, Butler took the lead in the 85th minute with a goal that sealed the deal for the second Norse loss of the season.

“All we cared about was how good we were going to do and not how good Butler was going to play,” said Mills.

NKU has the chance to continue growing as a team, with their next game taking place on Sunday, Sept. 1 against Murray State at home. The game begins at 1 p.m., and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.