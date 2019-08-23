New MBB coach wants ‘a thousand students in the gym’

After John Brannen departed NKU to become the new head coach at University of Cincinnati, Darrin Horn was officially selected as the new men’s basketball coach on April 23. Since being hired, Coach Horn has been seen all over campus, participating in several student-focused events and getting fans of the Norse excited for the upcoming season. Earlier this summer, Sports Editor Sierra Newton and Video Editor Abby Behrens caught up with Coach Horn at a men’s basketball practice to discuss his plans to lead the Norse to their first NCAA tournament win. Watch the video above, and keep an eye on this space for an expanded print version soon.