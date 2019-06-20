NKU MBB adds point guard Bryson Langdon

Head Coach Darrin Horn announced the addition of Bryson Langdon Wednesday. Langdon is a 5’9” Chicago native from Arizona Western College.

Last season, as a freshman, Langdon averaged 16.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game leading the Arizona Western Matadors to a 25-9 season and the first round of the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

“We are excited to get a proven producer and winner of Bryson’s caliber committed this late,” Horn said. “He fills an important need for more ball handling and brings us an added dimension of quickness at the point guard position. He not only shoots a high percentage from three, but can shoot with range and will be able to push tempo for us in transition.”

Langdon earned a 46.3 field goal attempt percentage within his first season, which included 40.2 percent from behind the arc. He started 30 out of 34 games, reaching double figures in the scoring column 29 times. Langdon posted 20+ points 11 times, including a career-high 33 against Tohono O’odham Community College where he converted 12 of 14 shots and 7 of 8 from the three point line.

The addition of Langdon fills in a needed position for the Norse—a true point guard. The point guard position rotated from player to player throughout the 2018-19 season. Utilizing Langdon could open up guards Jalen Tate and Trevon Faulkner to more off the ball movement than before.