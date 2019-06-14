NKU Women’s Soccer team adds transfer Mimi Stines
Ohio native Mimi Stines joins the Norse as goalkeeper
June 14, 2019
NKU Women’s soccer team Head Coach Bob Sheehan announced Tuesday the introduction of Mimi Stines for the 2019 season. Stines is a redshirt freshman from the University of Dayton and will be joining senior Sarah Cady and junior Jennifer Farwell in the goalkeeping position.
The announcement followed a tweet from Friday, June 7.
We are delighted to announce the signing of Mimi Stines, a transfer from the University of Dayton! #NorseUp pic.twitter.com/NA2flcJkMk
— NKU Women's Soccer (@NKUNorseWSOC) June 7, 2019
“We are excited about Mimi joining the team,” Sheehan said. “Mimi brings valuable experiences with her and has achieved at a high level as a goalkeeper.”
Prior to Dayton, Stines competed at Summit Country Day School in Cincinnati. Stines was a two-time All-Ohio Selection taking first-team honors in 2017 and second-team honors in 2016. Additionally, Stines was a two-time First Team All-Cincinnati and Enquirer All-Star (2016, 2017), two-time First Team All-Conference (2016, 2017) and a three time All Southwest Ohio Academic Team (2015, 2016, 2017) selection.
Stines also played at the club level for Cincinnati United Premier. Stines was a part of three Ohio South State Cup Championship teams. In 2017, she was named U-17 U.S. Youth Soccer Best XI, was a Golden Gloves Award Winner and 2017 Top Drawer Soccer U.S. Youth Nationals: Girls Best XI all while winning the U-17 National Championship.