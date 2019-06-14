NKU Women’s Soccer team adds transfer Mimi Stines

NKU Women’s soccer team Head Coach Bob Sheehan announced Tuesday the introduction of Mimi Stines for the 2019 season. Stines is a redshirt freshman from the University of Dayton and will be joining senior Sarah Cady and junior Jennifer Farwell in the goalkeeping position.

The announcement followed a tweet from Friday, June 7.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Mimi Stines, a transfer from the University of Dayton! #NorseUp pic.twitter.com/NA2flcJkMk — NKU Women's Soccer (@NKUNorseWSOC) June 7, 2019

“We are excited about Mimi joining the team,” Sheehan said. “Mimi brings valuable experiences with her and has achieved at a high level as a goalkeeper.”

Prior to Dayton, Stines competed at Summit Country Day School in Cincinnati. Stines was a two-time All-Ohio Selection taking first-team honors in 2017 and second-team honors in 2016. Additionally, Stines was a two-time First Team All-Cincinnati and Enquirer All-Star (2016, 2017), two-time First Team All-Conference (2016, 2017) and a three time All Southwest Ohio Academic Team (2015, 2016, 2017) selection.

Stines also played at the club level for Cincinnati United Premier. Stines was a part of three Ohio South State Cup Championship teams. In 2017, she was named U-17 U.S. Youth Soccer Best XI, was a Golden Gloves Award Winner and 2017 Top Drawer Soccer U.S. Youth Nationals: Girls Best XI all while winning the U-17 National Championship.