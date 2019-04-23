Reports: NKU selects Darrin Horn as men’s basketball head coach

UPDATED: 10:23 P.M. April 23, 2019

Darrin Horn, assistant coach of the University of Texas, will be the head coach of the NKU men’s basketball team, according to Brian McEldowney, assistant athletic director for communications and media services.

Darrin Horn has reached an agreement in principle to become the next head coach at Northern Kentucky, a source told @CBSSports. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) April 23, 2019

Horn was previously the head coach of Western Kentucky University’s team from 2003 to 2008, and head coach of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks from 2008 to 2012.

Here’s NKU’s next head coach — Darrin Horn. He has been an assistant at Texas under Shaka Smart. pic.twitter.com/TqoqO7qelY — Don Owen (@dontribunesport) April 23, 2019

In his coaching career, he led WKU to the Sweet Sixteen in 2008, where their buzzer-beater against Drake University is one of the most celebrated game-winning shots in college basketball history. Horn has coached NBA players like famed sharpshooter Steve Novak, 2018 Texas standout and 6th overall pick Mo Bamba and future Hall of Famer shooting guard Dwyane Wade. His overall coaching record is 117-112 (.604.) Horn is known for “up tempo offense and pressure defense”, which will fit perfectly with NKU’s current play style, according to 700 WLW radio host Lance McAlister.

A Glasgow, Kentucky native, Horn was a graduate of WKU in 1995, and was a crowd favorite during his college basketball career, according to WKU basketball history site Hilltopper Haven. He made headlines in 1993 when he hit a game-winning three against their rival, the University of Louisville Cardinals. He played in the NCAA tournament three times during his college basketball career.

Darrin Horn to replace John Brannen as NKU Norse head coach https://t.co/LbZFy0NPgS — Enquirer (@Enquirer) April 23, 2019

Miami Heat guard and Future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade congratulated his former coach on the new position.