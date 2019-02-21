Youngstown State preview: A streak must be broken

The Norse sit atop the Horizon League with a 10-4 conference record and 20-7 season record. They are looking to keep their home winning streak alive against Youngstown State on Thursday, Feb. 21. The Penguins are 8-7 in the Horizon League and sit 12-16 on the overall season. The Penguins are tied for fifth in the league and are looking to keep their six-game win streak going.

This match up could mean an end to one streak and an amazing stat to add to the other. In the last match, the Norse took an 82-74 win against the Penguins.

NKU on average scores 79.5 points per game and hold their opponents to 67.9 points per game on average. Youngstown on average scores 76 points per game and hold their opponents to 78.3 points per game. Their defense on average gives up more than NKU’s defense allows.

Youngstown State is fifth in the Horizon League in free throw percentage (70.4). Sending the Penguins to the line would be an issue for the Norse, with a 65.5 percent free throw average, leaving them last in the Horizon League.

This game will prove to be a battle of the boards with Youngstown leading the offensive boards per game in the league (13.8); the Norse are second in the league in defensive rebounds per game (26.4).

Senior forward Drew McDonald leads the Horizon League in rebounding with an average of 9.9 rebounds per game. Youngstown State’s sophomore forward Naz Bohannon follows McDonald in the league with an average of 8.6 rebounds per game.

For Youngstown, the bench contributed 43 points in the last meet up. Junior 6’5” guard Donel Cathcart had the team high of 16 points with junior 6’7” forward Antwan Maxwell following with 13 points.

The Norse dominated in the paint during the last game with 40 points. McDonald led with 23 points and 7 rebounds, junior guard Tyler Sharpe and junior guard Jalen Tate both scored 13 points apiece to contribute to the Norse win.

Thursday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. There is an indoor tailgate for NKU students that will start at 6 p.m. The first 500 students will receive rally towels and the first 250 students will receive free walking tacos.