NKU women’s basketball falls to Green Bay 70-42

Nku women’s basketball team falls to Green Bay Phoenix, 70-42 Thursday night. The Norse fall to 7-15 on the season and 6-6 in the Horizon League. The Phoenix advance to 9-2 in the league and 14-7 overall.

Freshman point guard Taylor Clos led the night with 10 points, scoring 2 of 5 from three. Freshman point guard Ally Niece and senior guard Taryn Taugher score 7 a piece. Sophomore forward Kailey Coffey led in rebounds with 10 and added 2 points to the board.

