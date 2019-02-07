The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

NKU women’s basketball falls to Green Bay 70-42

The Norse bench added 17 points to the board.

Taylor Clos (4) goes up to shoot during the game against Oakland. Clos shot 2-of-11 on the game and had 7 points.
Taylor Clos (4) goes up to shoot during the game against Oakland. Clos shot 2-of-11 on the game and had 7 points.

Colin Johnson

Northerner Staff
February 7, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball

Nku women’s basketball team falls to Green Bay Phoenix, 70-42 Thursday night. The Norse fall to 7-15 on the season and 6-6 in the Horizon League. The Phoenix advance to 9-2 in the league and 14-7 overall.

Freshman point guard Taylor Clos led the night with 10 points, scoring 2 of 5 from three. Freshman point guard Ally Niece and senior guard Taryn Taugher score 7 a piece. Sophomore forward Kailey Coffey led in rebounds with 10 and added 2 points to the board.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.

