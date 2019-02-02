The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Norse knock down UIC, 78-44

This win marks the largest win streak of the season with 4.

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

Northerner Staff
February 2, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball

NKU women’s basketball team win 78-44 against UIC Flames Saturday afternoon at BB&T Arena. The Norse climb to 7-14 this season and 6-5 in the conference. This win marks the highest win streak of the season with 4. UIC falls to 3-19 this season and 1-10 in the conference.

Redshirt junior Molly Glick and sophomore forward Emmy Souder led the game with 14 points a piece. Glick made 4 of 6 from behind the arc and Souder knocked down 5 of 6 from the field. Freshman point guard Ally Niece added a double-double of 12 points and 11 assists. Freshman point guard Taylor Clos rounded out the Norse in double digits with 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Norse out rebounded the Flames 44-25.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.

Norse knock down UIC, 78-44