Norse knock down UIC, 78-44

NKU women’s basketball team win 78-44 against UIC Flames Saturday afternoon at BB&T Arena. The Norse climb to 7-14 this season and 6-5 in the conference. This win marks the highest win streak of the season with 4. UIC falls to 3-19 this season and 1-10 in the conference.

Redshirt junior Molly Glick and sophomore forward Emmy Souder led the game with 14 points a piece. Glick made 4 of 6 from behind the arc and Souder knocked down 5 of 6 from the field. Freshman point guard Ally Niece added a double-double of 12 points and 11 assists. Freshman point guard Taylor Clos rounded out the Norse in double digits with 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Norse out rebounded the Flames 44-25.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.