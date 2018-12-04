The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

McDonald earns second Horizon League Co-Player of the Week honors

The Cold Spring, Kentucky native is currently second all-time in rebounds with 850, 10 away from setting a new Norse career mark

Mike Canizales, Sports Editor

December 4, 2018

Drew+McDonald+%2834%29+goes+up+for+a+shot+during+the+game+against+Thomas+More.+McDonald+had+14+points+during+the+game.
Back to Article
Back to Article

McDonald earns second Horizon League Co-Player of the Week honors

Drew McDonald (34) goes up for a shot during the game against Thomas More. McDonald had 14 points during the game.

Drew McDonald (34) goes up for a shot during the game against Thomas More. McDonald had 14 points during the game.

Colin Johnson

Drew McDonald (34) goes up for a shot during the game against Thomas More. McDonald had 14 points during the game.

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

Drew McDonald (34) goes up for a shot during the game against Thomas More. McDonald had 14 points during the game.

After leading the Norse to back-to-back victories over Morehead State and UMBC last week, senior forward Drew McDonald was named Horizon League Co-Player of the Week, alongside Green Bay’s ShanQuan Hemphill on Monday afternoon.

This marks the second time this season and fifth time of his career that McDonald has won this award.

The Newport Central Catholic graduate averaged 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists, while shooting 61.1 percent (11-of-18) from the field and 55.6 percent (5-of-9) from beyond the arc.

McDonald posted the second triple-double in Norse history and 10th in the nation this season, when he registered 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in NKU’s 93-70 road win at Morehead State on Tuesday night, then exploded with a game-high 21 points, five rebounds and three assists in Northern Kentucky’s 78-60 triumph over UMBC on Friday night.

The Lou Henson Award Watch List selection and 2018 Senior CLASS Award candidate also moved up to seventh all-time in scoring at NKU with 1,602 points and is currently second all-time in rebounds with 850, 10 away from setting a new Norse career mark.

NKU is off to their best start (8-1) in the Division I era and will play at the University of Cincinnati for the first time (regular season) since 1988 on Tuesday, Dec. 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcasted on FOX Sports Ohio.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Featured Story

Chase College of Law announces new dean
Chase College of Law announces new dean
NKU Philharmonic to brings multimedia to life
NKU Philharmonic to brings multimedia to life
WATCH- Norse on the Rise! Part 2
WATCH- Norse on the Rise! Part 2
WATCH- Phi Mu Hosts Charity Spelling Bee
WATCH- Phi Mu Hosts Charity Spelling Bee
McDonald scores 21 to lead NKU past UMBC, 78-60
McDonald scores 21 to lead NKU past UMBC, 78-60

Other stories filed under Game Coverage

McDonald scores 21 to lead NKU past UMBC, 78-60
McDonald scores 21 to lead NKU past UMBC, 78-60
McDonald named to the 2019 Lou Henson Award Watch List
McDonald named to the 2019 Lou Henson Award Watch List
Volleyball falls to Miami (OH) in first round of NIVC
Volleyball falls to Miami (OH) in first round of NIVC
McDonald posts triple-double in win over Morehead State
McDonald posts triple-double in win over Morehead State
Volleyball earns postseason tournament bid
Volleyball earns postseason tournament bid

The Northerner • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in