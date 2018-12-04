McDonald earns second Horizon League Co-Player of the Week honors

After leading the Norse to back-to-back victories over Morehead State and UMBC last week, senior forward Drew McDonald was named Horizon League Co-Player of the Week, alongside Green Bay’s ShanQuan Hemphill on Monday afternoon.

This marks the second time this season and fifth time of his career that McDonald has won this award.

The Newport Central Catholic graduate averaged 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists, while shooting 61.1 percent (11-of-18) from the field and 55.6 percent (5-of-9) from beyond the arc.

McDonald posted the second triple-double in Norse history and 10th in the nation this season, when he registered 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in NKU’s 93-70 road win at Morehead State on Tuesday night, then exploded with a game-high 21 points, five rebounds and three assists in Northern Kentucky’s 78-60 triumph over UMBC on Friday night.

The Lou Henson Award Watch List selection and 2018 Senior CLASS Award candidate also moved up to seventh all-time in scoring at NKU with 1,602 points and is currently second all-time in rebounds with 850, 10 away from setting a new Norse career mark.

NKU is off to their best start (8-1) in the Division I era and will play at the University of Cincinnati for the first time (regular season) since 1988 on Tuesday, Dec. 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcasted on FOX Sports Ohio.