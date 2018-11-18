Mens Basketball: Five home games to air on Fox Sports Ohio

Northern Kentucky University and Fox Sports Ohio recently entered into an agreement to air five Norse men’s basketball games on the regional network this season.

“Partnering with FOX Sports Ohio provides a great opportunity to showcase our men’s basketball program and to shine a spotlight on Northern Kentucky University,” Director of Athletics Ken Bothof said. “FOX Sports Ohio is among the nation’s best regional sports networks and has significant reach in a market that is important for continuing to build the brands of both Norse basketball and the university. Thank you to FOX Sports Ohio for working so closely to build this partnership.”

Arranged through Norse Sports Properties, the partnership begins with the final game of the KEMI Northern Kentucky Basketball Classic when the Norse take on Coastal Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

“The opportunity to align with FOX Sports Ohio is outstanding, and it instantly elevates visibility for the Norse brand, available in more than five million households across six states,” Learfield Norse Sports Properties General Manager Tony Kountz said. “We’re looking forward to a great basketball season and being on FOX Sports Ohio.”

FOX Sports Ohio is available in over 5-million homes across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, western Pennsylvania, western New York and parts of West Virginia. Half of the Horizon League’s member institutions reside in FOX Sports Ohio’s market. And, Northern Kentucky University’s recently announced Educational Discount to Graduate and Excel (EDGE) program, which features annual tuition of $10,000 for qualifying students, reaches five of the six states covered by FOX Sports Ohio.

In addition to Sunday’s KEMI Northern Kentucky Basketball Classic finale against Coastal Carolina, men’s home games against Miami of Ohio (Dec. 16), UIC (Dec. 30), Green Bay (Jan. 24) and Milwaukee (Jan. 26) will air on Fox Sports Ohio.

The Norse’s road game against Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 28 will also air on the regional network.

Depending on your satellite or cable provider, fans can use this channel guide to determine which station to tune into.

*About FOX Sports Ohio

FOX Sports Ohio is the television home of the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Cavaliers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Cincinnati Bearcats, ACC and Big East football and basketball. FOX Sports Ohio and sister network SportsTime Ohio present more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market, producing over 750 live sporting events including 4,800 hours of live and original programming every year. For complete regional sports news telecast schedules and updated statistics, log onto https://www.foxsports.com/ohio