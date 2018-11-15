Fischer and Lindqvist earn Academic All-District honors

The 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District men’s and women’s soccer team, selected by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), was announced recently to recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. NKU’s Hannah Fischer and Rikard Lindqvist were both named to the District 2 first team, which is comprised of NCAA Division I institutions in Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

Fischer started in all 17 matches this season and led the Norse in minutes played with 1,575. The midfielder/defender recorded an assist in the team’s 1-0 upset victory over Xavier on Aug. 23 and helped the Norse record seven shutouts, while reaching the Horizon League quarterfinals tournament in October. The junior Elementary Education major from Loveland, Ohio, boasts a 3.995 GPA and has been named to the President’s list three times and the Dean’s list once.

“Congratulations to Hannah on earning this prestigious award,” NKU women’s soccer head coach Bob Sheehan. “Hannah is committed to achieving both academic and athletic success, and she is a tremendous role model on and off the field.”

Lindqvist, a junior from Stockholm, Sweden, started 15 of 16 matches this season and finished with two goals and three assists for seven points. He also scored the game-winning goal against Green Bay with 1:17 left in the match on Sept. 15. Aside from his performance on the field, the Management major holds a perfect 4.00 GPA and has made the President’s list twice.

“I am very proud of Rikard and his on and off field achievements,” NKU men’s soccer head coach Stu Riddle said. “Having spent the last three years working with him at two different institutions, I have gotten to know him and his family very well, and I know he and his parents will be extremely pleased with this well-deserved accolade.”

The 2018 Google Cloud First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America team ballot, where first-, second-and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in December.