Men’s Soccer: Three players earn Horizon League Postseason Honors

The NKU men’s soccer team had three players receive postseason honors last week from the Horizon League as Alex Willis, Alex Greive and Stian Jorgensen were voted by the league’s head coaches to the All-Conference teams.

Willis was named Freshman of the Year; and selected to the All-Horizon League First Team and All-Freshman Team. Greive was named to the All-Horizon League Second Team, while Jorgensen earned All-Freshman Team honors.

“I am very pleased for, but not surprised to see, Alex, Alex, and Stian receive all-league recognition this season,” NKU head coach Stu Riddle said. “To have picked up the Goalkeeper of the Year award last year and the Freshman of the Year award this year, shows our recruiting efforts are spot on and my staff and I will continue to work diligently to bring top talent to our storied program at NKU.”

Willis made an immediate impact in his first season with the Norse, scoring 16 goals and seven assists for 39 points. The Faversham, England native topped the Horizon League in points and goals, while finishing fourth (goals) and third (points) in the NCAA. Willis also earned national recognition for his play from Aug. 27-Sept. 2. He was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week and earned the United Soccer Coaches Player of the Week for NCAA Division I.

In addition to his national honors, Willis earned Horizon League Player of the Week honors as well.

Greive ranked third in assists nationally and contributed five goals and 11 assists for 21 points this season. He also finished the regular season third in assists and fifth in points in the Horizon League respectively.

Like Willis, Greive earned national recognition for his play from Sept. 10-16 when he was named Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News National Team of the Week, while also earning Horizon League Player of the Week honors.

Jorgensen, a center back from Oslo, Norway, made 16 starts and helped the Norse to three shutouts and recorded an assist for one point in the team’s 3-0 win against Eastern Illinois on Oct. 2.

*2018 Horizon League Men’s Soccer Award Winners

Player of the Year: Jesus Perez, Jr., MF, UIC

Offensive Player of the Year: Max Todd, Sr., F, UIC

Defensive Player of the Year: Dan Bent, Sr., D, Wright State

Goalkeeper of the Year: Joel Sundell, Jr., GK, Wright State

Freshman of the Year: Alex Willis, F, Northern Kentucky

Coach of the Year: Jake Slemker, Wright State



*All-Horizon League First Team

Player, School, Pos., Yr.

Alex Willis, Northern Kentucky, F, Fr.

Max Todd, UIC, F, Sr.

Alec Phillipe, Wright State, F, Jr.

Tomer Zloczower, Green Bay, MF, Jr.

Jesus Perez, UIC, MF, Jr.

Jackson Dietrich, Wright State, MF, Jr.

Andre Baires , Green Bay, D, Jr.

Buran Huseini, Green Bay, D, Sr.

Sean Reynolds, Milwaukee, D, Sr.

Dan Bent, Wright State, D, Sr.

Joel Sundell, Wright State, GK, Jr.



*All-Horizon League Second Team

Player, School, Pos., Yr.

Evan Conway, Milwaukee, F, Jr.

Nebosja Popovic, Oakland, F, Jr.

Stefan Rokvic, Wright State, F, Jr.

Vlad Jandric, Cleveland State, MF, Jr.

Alex Greive, Northern Kentucky, MF, So.

Oscar Gonzalez, UIC, MF, Sr.

Deri Corfe, Wright State, MF, Jr.

Thomas M’Barek, Cleveland State, D, So.

Nyal Higgins, Oakland, D, Jr.

Jacob Graiber, UIC, D, So.

Sawyer Jackman, UIC, GK, Sr.



*Horizon League All-Freshman Team

Player, School

Joey Bourgeois, Green Bay

Quinn McCallion, IUPUI

Shawn Azcueta, Milwaukee

Andreas Soerensen, Milwaukee

Stian Jørgensen, Northern Kentucky

Alex Willis, Northern Kentucky

Luke Morrell, Oakland

Napoleon Outlaw III, Oakland

Josiah Ash, UIC

Pau Mateo, UIC

Simar Perez, Wright State