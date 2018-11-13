Libs named Horizon League Offensive Player of the Week

After recording back-to-back double-doubles and helping the Norse to their highest conference finish (2nd place) since transitioning to Division I, senior standout Haley Libs was named the Horizon League Offensive Player of the Week.

“I’m very excited Haley that closed out the regular season of her senior year on a high note with impressive stats,” NKU head coach Liz Hart. “She hit an incredibly high percentage as an outside hitter and continued to be a rounded impact player for the team. We’re excited to see what Haley can do in her final Horizon League tournament!”

Over the weekend, Libs averaged 3.89 kills per set, hitting. 306 and recorded 5.22 digs per set.

Against Oakland University, Libs recorded her 20th double-double with a team-high 14 kills and 10 digs. Then on her own senior day against Cleveland State, she recorded 21 kills and 37 digs, her second 20/20 match of the year. Libs finished the match with two errors on 61 swings and a hitting percentage of .311, the highest of any player in the match.

Libs will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 16 as she leads the Norse (No. 3) into the postseason to take on the No. 6 seed Wright State University at 3 p.m. With a win, the Norse will then square off against the No. 2 seed Cleveland State at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, followed by the championship match on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. All of the matches for the 2018 Horizon League Volleyball Championship will be broadcast on ESPN+.

*Fan voting for Libs in the Senior CLASS Award is still open and counts for ⅓ of the final tally. Fans can vote once per day by visiting http://www.seniorclassaward.com/vote/volleyball_2018/