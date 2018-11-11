Men’s basketball collects 2nd home win against Wabash

Slideshow • 9 Photos Colin Johnson Tyler Sharpe (15) fights toward the basket during the game against Wabash. Sharpe shot 3-of-7 from the field.

The NKU men’s basketball team returned home after a tough win at Northern Illinois to outpace the Wabash Little Giants. NKU played their whole roster, with 11 out of the 13 adding points to the scoreboard; Wabash also played their whole roster but only seven out of the 17 put up any points.

Graduate Student Zaynah Robinson led the Norse in both scoring (16) and assists (four). Junior Tyler Sharpe led the team with five steals and added 15 points to the scoreboard. Freshman Adrian Nelson led the team in rebounds with seven.

Check back soon for full game coverage. Follow @northernermedia for updates.